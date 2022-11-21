Watch Now
MSU BOBCATS: Playoff Game ticket info

A Bobcats fan yells during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.
BOZEMAN — Montana State University officials released the following information for playoff ticket sales and availability:

Montana State Football: Playoff Game #1

Congratulations to our Bobcat Football team for earning a #4 seed in the FCS Playoffs! We will have a bye this weekend and play host on December 3rd to the winner of North Dakota vs Weber State. Please see below for ticket information:

 

Monday, November 21: season ticket holder access to their seats via online [emclick.imodules.com], in person, and over the phone

 

Tuesday, November 22: season ticket holder access to their seats via online [emclick.imodules.com], in person, and over the phone (seats held until 11pm)

 

Wednesday, November 23 10am: presale for additional tickets open to all members of the Bobcat Club (watch your emails)

 

Wednesday, November 23 12pm: remainder of tickets released to the general public. [emclick.imodules.com]

