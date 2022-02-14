Watch
MSU Black Student Union to host Feb. 24 film screening in honor of Black History Month

MTN News
The SUB building on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Feb 14, 2022
BOZEMAN — In honor of Black History Month, the Black Student Union at Montana State University will host a film screening of “Black Art: In the Absence of Light” on Thursday, Feb. 24. A panel discussion about Black equity in the arts will follow.

The free event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Hagar Auditorium at the Museum of the Rockies. No RSVPs are required; face masks are recommended. The event will also be streamed live at us06web.zoom.us/j/81872226365.

Inspired by the late David Driskell’s landmark 1976 exhibition, “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” the 2021 documentary “Black Art: In the Absence of Light” offers an introduction to the work of some of the foremost Black visual artists working today. It was directed and produced by Sam Pollard.

For more information, contact Questian Dovky, MSU Black Student Union president, at bsuatmsu@gmail.com, or visit the organization’s Instagram page, @bsuatmsu.

MSU’s Procrastinator Theater is also screening several Black-focused films during the months of February and March. “Sorry to Bother You” screens through Feb. 20; “Queen and Slim” screens Feb. 14-27; “Candyman” screens Feb. 21-March 6; and “King Richard” screens Feb. 28-March 13. More information is available on the Procrastinator Theater’s Instagram page, @procrastinatortheater.

