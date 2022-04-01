MSU band students perform a free thank you concert on April 10

BOZEMAN - Montana State University music students will perform a free concert Sunday, April 10, to thank the community for sending the Spirit of the West marching band to the FCS National Championship football game.

Members of the MSU Wind Symphony, Percussion Ensemble and the Spirit of the West Color Guard Performance team will perform at 3 p.m. in the Willson Auditorium, 404 W. Main St. The musicians will perform classical, movie and pop music.

Nathan Stark, music professor in the School of Music in the College of Arts and Architecture and director of the Spirit of the West marching band, said that the band received nearly 1,200 individual donations, totaling to approximately $150,000 to fund the Spirit of the West’s trip to Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8, when the Bobcat football team played in the national championship.

“The free concert will be offered in gratitude in recognition of the community’s support,” Stark said.

For more information, see: https://www.montana.edu/calendar/events/41527

RELATED:

Donation to Spirit of the West Marching Band given in memory of passed member

Spirit of the West take to the skies, bound to perform at Championship game