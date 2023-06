It was an unlucky day for one motorist in Bozeman yesterday, June 8, as his vehicle burst into flames.

According to the Bozeman Fire Department, a driver of a 2017 BMW SUB pulled into the mall parking lot after having stalled on the road. He got out to call for help when a passer-by pointed out smoke coming from the backseat of the car.

Bozeman Fire responded and said the fire was likely electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported.