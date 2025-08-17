Motorcyclist killed in Friday night crash, off-duty officer tried to save rider

BOZEMAN — A motorcyclist died Friday night after colliding with a vehicle on So. 19th Ave.

The Gallatin County Coroner's Office identified the rider as Keanen Schroeder, 23, of Bozeman. Schroeder died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

According to a release from Bozeman Police, on Aug. 15, 2025, at approximately 8:48 p.m., the crash occurred at the intersection of S 19th Avenue and Stucky Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a red Subaru traveling northbound on S 19th Avenue had turned left onto Stucky Road, where it was struck by a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on S 19th Avenue.

An off-duty Belgrade Police Department officer who witnessed the collision immediately stopped at the scene and performed CPR on Schroeder. Additional emergency medical personnel responded, but the rider was beyond life-saving measures and was declared deceased.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol and Bozeman Police detectives.

Preliminary findings indicate the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. The driver of the red Subaru and other witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective L. Shepherd at 406-582-2019 or lshepherd@bozeman.net.

The Bozeman Police Department expressed gratitude to the off-duty Belgrade Police officer who stopped at the scene, as well as the Bozeman Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol, American Medical Response, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance.