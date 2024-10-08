Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-90, says Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer says his office and the Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

According to a press release, the crash occurred in "the early hours" on Tuesday. The release did not specify the exact time of the crash.

The release says the crash happened on Interstate 90 near mile marker 317 and the Trail Creek Road exit. The motorcyclist was the only person involved.

Sheriff Springer says the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. Blunt force trauma was determined to be the cause of death.

Sheriff Springer extended his deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

The motorcyclist was not identified in the release, and no further details have been released.

We will update you if we get more information.