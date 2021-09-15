Motorcyclist dies in crash near Belgrade

BELGRADE — A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Airport Road in Belgrade, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Airport Road and Witt Lane.

MHP Trooper Conner Wager said a 51-year-old Belgrade man was driving his motorcycle northwest on Airport Road when he lost control navigating a curve. The man overcorrected, was thrown, and came to rest on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to Trooper Wager.

The crash remains under investigation. Next of kin have been notified and no other details were provided at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.