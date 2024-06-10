Motorcyclist dies following Billings Heights crash

BILLINGS - A Billings man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Billings Heights.

The Billings Police Department said on Sunday that the 22-year-old man died from injuries suffered in the June 5 crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of Main Street and Judith Lane.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a report released Sunday the motorcyclist was on a Kawasaki EX400GKFBL traveling north on Main Street in the furthest outside lane. A 52-year-old Billings man in a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Main Street in the left turn lane attempting to turn left at Judith Lane.

The motorcyclist was speeding, the patrol report states, and the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck. The motorcyclist died later at Billings Clinic.

