Motorcyclist dies after striking tree in Billings

A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a tree on Billings West End Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peachtree Road.

Overland was closed from Peachtree to Creekside Road as the Billings police crash team investigate. The road reopened around 6 p.m.

Police said in a tweet that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's the second fatal accident in Billings in as many days. On Thursday, one man died when two SUVs collided on Airport Road. Two other people were injured.

On July 20, another motorcyclist died on the road in Billings after he was struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated on Molt Road.