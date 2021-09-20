Mother Lode Theatre series returns to Mining City

BUTTE — Jocelyn Dodge, the President of the Butte Center for the Performing Arts appeared on today's Montana This Morning to share news about the return of the Mother Lode Theatre Series.

Thanks to COVID, the series was canceled last year, but Dodge says the Mother Lode is excited to have it return this year. She says six live performances will make up this year’s series.

The entertainment returns starting on October 19 with the Buddy Holly Story. Dodge says that’s followed on November 10th with the One Woman cabaret show by Kathleen Turner. She says the Mother Lode hasn’t had a single-person performance for a number of years, since Ed Asner entertained fans. Dodge says on December 1st patrons can catch the Simon and Garfunkel Story.

Then in 2022?

Look for The Choir of Man on February 20th, The All Hands on Deck Show on March 6th and the series wraps up on March 20th with the British Invasion.