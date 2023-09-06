More than 30 employers expected at Gallatin County Community Job Fair

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County will host a community job fair that will feature more than 30 employers from across the area.

The Gallatin County Job Fair will be on Tuesday, September 12 from 12-6 PM at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Exhibit Buildings #2 and #3. It’s free and open to everyone.

This event offers job-seekers a unique chance to connect with numerous employers from various industries in one place. You will have access to a diverse range of job opportunities with the county’s top local employers and the chance to make a strong, in-person impression. You can find your dream job or one that helps you take the next step in your career. You can also network with area professionals, expand your career connections, and build valuable relationships.

Employers confirmed to be on hand include:

Gallatin County, City of Bozeman, Montana State University, Belgrade School District, Town Pump, Montana Highway Patrol, Best Practice Medicine, PJ’s Plumbing & Heating, First Security Bank, Highline Partners, Vocational Rehab, the Producer Partnership, Bozeman Job Service, Express Employment Professionals, Big Sky Staffing, the Springs Living, Bozeman Health, Smith’s Food & Drug Store, Lehrkind’s, Bridger Bowl, Easton Companies, Community Food Co-op, Lowe’s, AWARE, Big Sky Land Management, Transportation Security Administration, Element Bozeman, Reach, Inc., McDonald’s, U.S. Forest Service, Treasure State Restoration, Montage Big Sky, Gallatin Valley YMC, First Student, and more!

Food trucks will also be on-site so you can grab a bite while you browse the career opportunities Gallatin County has to offer.