Montforton School students learn along the banks of the Gallatin River

BOZEMAN - Fifth graders at Monforton School got the chance to take learning outside the classroom when the students were joined by members of the Gallatin Watershed Council to get their hands dirty hoping to make them feel like scientists and learn more about the local environment.

“The whole point being to get kids out there and make themselves believe that they are scientists,” says Education and Outreach Coordinator, Gallatin Watershed Council, Heather Priest.

The students were out on the Gallatin River learning about water quality and the creatures in the water.

“About bugs. And microvertebrates,” say 5th graders Carson Clore & Aiden Bearrow.

“Learning about what we notice in the ponds and the creeks and how we wonder and how they can do that,” says 5th grader, Mallorie Miller.

Students say that getting the chance to take a lesson outside the classroom has been rewarding.

“It's a lot more fun because you can actually observe stuff closer than through your bedroom window,” says 5th grader Emilee Susan.

Touching, observing and writing down characteristics of the creatures they pull from the Gallatin River.

“Classroom is great, but when you are learning about creatures it is really good to be where the creatures are,” says 5th grade Teacher, Kayli Krohn.

Not only did they learn about the creatures in the water but, they learned about water quality and how that affects creatures that live in the water.

“The water samples and stuff and how dirty it can get. When you look at it it makes you feel bad about polluting,’’ says Kade Newgaard.

They learned about how different creatures are able to withstand living in cleaner or more polluted water.

“It's interesting, it's a little creepy with all the bugs,” says 5th grader, Henley Nelson.

The students say they like taking advantage of being outdoors.

“Because the classroom is pretty stuffy,” says 5th grader Sephora Martinez.

“To be out in nature because you can learn a lot, lots of new things that you never knew was there before,” says Newgaard.

Even for their teachers, watching them learn with excitement brings them joy.

“When you take kids outside it takes almost all that work away from you, you just get to let them learn,” says Krohn.

