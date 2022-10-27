Montana This Morning: Governor Gianforte focusing on affordable housing

BOZEMAN — Governor Greg Gianforte joined Chet Layman live this morning during Montana This Morning to talk about some of his priorities for the upcoming legislative session which opens in January.

The governor says one of his big priorities is affordable housing. He says he’s working not only with the legislature but building industry officials, city officials and housing authorities to improve the affordable housing shortage across much of the state. He says encouraging more building of not only single-family but multi-family and apartment buildings will help. He also is looking at working to change some stricter zoning laws that do not allow multiple-family structures in single-family areas.

