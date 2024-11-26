Montana Teen Wellness Expo offers teens and parents resources for mental health

BOZEMAN — Erica Parrish joined Matt on today's Montana This Morning to talk about the upcoming Montana Teen Wellness Expo, set for Dec. 2, 2024, at MSU.

The event will provide an opportunity for families to get out in front and gather resources pertaining to mental health.

Here's more information about the event:

As parents, educators, and community members, we all understand the unique challenges that teenagers face today. From the pressures of academics and social media to concerns about mental health and safety, it can often feel overwhelming for both teens and their families. This is why we’re thrilled to announce the first annual Montana Teen Wellness Expo, taking place on December 2, 2024 at Montana State University.

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis

Recent statistics highlight a growing mental health crisis among our teens.

Prevalence of Depression and Anxiety: According to the Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), approximately 30% of high school students reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more during the past year. Additionally, around 19% reported seriously considering suicide.

Source: Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) 2021.

Suicide Rates: Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation. In 2020, the suicide rate among individuals aged 15-24 was 26.1 per 100,000 people, significantly higher than the national average.

Source: Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), 2020.

According to the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, during the 12 months before the survey, 10.2% of all Montanan students in grades 9 through 12 had made a suicide attempt and 13.5% of 7th and 8th graders.

Mental Health Treatment: A 2022 report indicated that only about 38% of Montana youth with major depression received treatment, highlighting a significant gap in access to mental health services.

Source: National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Substance Use and Mental Health: Data from the 2021 Montana YRBS indicated that nearly 24% of high school students reported using marijuana, which can be linked to underlying mental health issues.

Source: Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) 2021.

Impact of COVID-19: A survey conducted by the Montana Office of Public Instruction in 2021 revealed that 60% of students reported increased feelings of anxiety and depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Montana Office of Public Instruction, 2021.

These statistics underscore the urgent need for mental health resources and support for teens in Montana. The Montana Teen Wellness Expo aims to address these challenges head-on by connecting teens and families with vital resources and support systems within our community and state.

Empowering Teens and Families

The Expo will feature local organizations and businesses dedicated to promoting teen wellness. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts who specialize in mental health, safety, extracurricular activities, and family support. By providing a space where families can access information and ask questions, we hope to empower both teens and their parents to take proactive steps towards mental & physical wellness.

Building a Supportive Community

One of the core missions of the Montana Teen Wellness Expo is to foster a sense of community. Mental health can often feel like a taboo topic, but we believe that open conversations can help break down barriers. By bringing together various stakeholders—parents, educators, mental health professionals, and local businesses—we aim to create an environment where everyone feels supported and understood.

Resources for Every Family

This event will not only serve as a resource hub for teens, but it will also offer valuable insights for parents. We understand that navigating the complexities of raising a teenager can be challenging.

A Call to Action

We invite all community members to join us at this free event. Whether you are a parent looking for resources, a teen seeking support, or a local business wanting to connect with the community, the Montana Teen Wellness Expo is for you. Together, we can take meaningful steps towards ensuring the health and happiness of our youth.

The Montana Teen Wellness Expo is more than just an event; it’s a movement towards creating a healthier future for our teens. Join us on December 2nd, and be part of a community that cares deeply about the well-being of Montana teens. Let’s work together to empower our teens and build a brighter tomorrow.