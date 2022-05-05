Montana Tech prepares for spring commencement

BUTTE - Montana Tech’s graduation is right around the corner, and this year spring commencement will be held on campus.

After 10 years of holding spring commencement inside the Butte Civic Center, the Montana Tech commencement committee decided it was time to bring the ceremony back to campus.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS "We really wanted to bring that energy back to campus, because our campus is beautiful - so why not try to make it happen," said Janet Friesz.

The 2022 spring commencement will be held inside the HPER complex. Friesz says there will be no restrictions this time around and students can invite however many guests they want to attend in person.

There will be two different ceremonies on Saturday, May 7. The Graduate School and School of Mines ceremony will start at 10 a.m. The College of Letters, Sciences & Professional students along with the Highlands College ceremony will start at 1 p.m.

Braeden Beck will be the student speaker at both ceremonies and says he’s amazed at how much he has grown since he arrived at campus.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS "These last four years have been great, have been challenging with COVID and everything, but throughout it all, I just remained optimistic and hopeful of the future," said Beck.

Montana Tech is planning to award over 300 degrees and certificates to 280 students.

"We’re really looking forward to them all being on campus and walking across that stage and getting their diploma," said Friesz.

A live stream will be available for those unable to attend.

