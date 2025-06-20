BUTTE — The courtyard of a college campus is a space for gathering. A place where friendships are made or ideas are formed, but here on Tech’s campus, the courtyard has been inaccessible to some members of its community, but that’s about to change.

"From what I’ve noticed, coming to school here, you know, since 2021, there hasn’t been a lot of space on campus for students to kind of congregate," says Cindy Wier, a member of Tech's staff.

Before graduating recently, Cindy Wier was a part of the roughly 2,500 members of Tech’s student body. She says the idea of an accessible gathering space is exciting.

Montana Tech announces plans to remodel courtyard, remove trees

"We have our courtyard, but there’s not much available seating. There’s not a lot of space to just be together with other students, so this is very exciting,"

says Wier.

Ron Muffick, the Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance at Tech, says the reimagining of the courtyard connects with the remodeling and renovations of the Main Hall and Engineering Hall that are currently underway.

Muffick says leveling the courtyard tiers will conform to the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

"It’s really an issue of accessibility. It’s under the ADA act, and so this change that we’re gonna make will improve the access as well as storm water and drainage," says Muffick.

He says three giant trees will have to be removed and repurposed.

"In the long run, we’re going to have more green trees and more greenery in the courtyard than we currently have, and we are going to repurpose the wood. We’ve got some trees that are damaged and diseased."

The project will take several years to complete.