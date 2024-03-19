Montana State University to host 48th annual American Indian Council Powwow on March 29-30

BOZEMAN – The 48th annual American Indian Council Powwow [montana.edu] at Montana State University will be held March 29-30 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The event is free and open to the public.

The powwow is one of the largest in the state and will begin with a grand entry at 6 p.m. Friday, March 29. Grand entries will also occur at noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

The host drum group will be the Fort Peck Sioux. The head woman dancer is Neveah Spotted Eagle from Browning. The head man dancer is Dylan Wetsit from Wolf Point. Miss Indian MSU is Cheyenne Whitman from the Crow Agency.

The masters of ceremonies will be Don Racine and Clint Brown from Fort Belknap. The arena director will be Brinna Melendrez from Dunmore and Dustin Whitford from Rocky Boy. The singing judge will be Chontay Standing Rock from Rocky Boy. The head dance judge will be Terry Brockie from Fort Belknap. Co-presidents of MSU’s American Indian Council, which sponsors the powwow, are Riley Werk and Alex Michaels.

Tiny Tots dancers, up to 5 years of age, will be allowed to dance and will receive small prizes during each of the three powwow sessions.

Booths located in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will offer a variety of artisan work for sale, and nonprofit and government organizations will share information.

Powwow organizers are seeking volunteers from MSU and the greater community to help with the event. Those interested in volunteering may contact the volunteer committee at aicvolunteeringcommittee@gmail.com.

The American Indian Council Powwow Fun Run with 5k, mile and walking categories will be held at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse south parking lot on Saturday, March 30. Event registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. There is a $25 registration fee. Participants will receive a race T-shirt. For more information, email powwowfunrun@gmail.com.

The annual MSU Powwow Basketball Tournament will be held in Shroyer Gymnasium beginning at noon on March 29 and 8:30 a.m. on March 30. For more information call 406-994-1311 or email powwowball@gmail.com.

The Presidential American Indian Alumni Brunch is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, in the Great Hall of American Indian Hall. For more information about the brunch, go to montana.edu/aic/powwow/alumnibrunch.html [montana.edu]. Contact the MSU Alumni Foundation at 406-994-2401 or email alumni@montana.edu for more information. The brunch is free, but those who wish to attend should RSVP by contacting rsvp@msuaf.org.

The American Indian Council, an MSU student organization, raises funds to help ensure the powwow remains a free event. The Department of Native American Studies [montana.edu] and multiple colleges, departments and programs, as well as off-campus organizations, also contribute. For more information about the powwow, go to montana.edu/aic [montana.edu]or contact aicofmsu@gmail.com.