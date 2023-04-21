Montana State University students react to cyberattack

UPDATE: 4/21/23, 5:20 PM - KBZK received the following message from MSU:

"Montana State University is moving into the identification and remediation phase of our recovery from the cyberattack experienced yesterday. Throughout the day we have been working in establishing multiple new domain controllers built from the ground up to try to prevent reinfection. Our University Information Technicians have applied sources of server hardening to give us a solid foundation that we will now be able to run tools to restore the system.In the interim, please continue not using MSU-owned computers or MSU wired and wireless internet networks. You may access MSU services such as email, D2L or MyInfo from non-MSU networks.Campus events will continue as scheduled. We will continue to provide regular updates as we continue to make progress in restoring our network system."

PREVIOUS:

BOZEMAN — Montana State University reported a cyberattack on Thursday, April 20. Students shared their thoughts on the security breach and shared who they think could possibly be behind it.

MSU student, Aaron Foster, says he learned about the cyber attack Thursday morning.

“I got up one morning to do homework and when I couldn't log on to the website, I was like, Oh, that's strange, and then an hour later I got an email saying that they got cyberattacked,” said Foster.

He says an attack like this comes as a surprise considering MSU received over a $4 million award for improving cyber security.

“A year or two ago, MSU realized they needed to add some second-hand ID or an outside source because it was really easy to just get on a website. So they had that because there's that problem, but apparently, that wasn't enough,” said Foster.

Foster's friend, Jackson Wall, says this cyberattack has affected his exams.

“Had two exams canceled today," said Wall. "One of them, students couldn't study for the exam because they can access d2l and then the second one, the teacher just canceled it because he couldn't access the exam.”

Wall and Foster have their own opinions on who could be behind this attack.

“It's probably like a computer science kid or something that's upset about something. I don't know exactly, but that's just my guess,” said Wall.

“Well, it could be something like TikTok getting back at Montana for banning them,” said Foster.

For these two, the cyberattack is giving them less homework, and more time to prepare for their exams.

“Oh darn. Less homework for me to do. Oh, man, I can't do it now,” said Foster.

“I’m not opposed like, I was a little nervous about a couple of them (exams). So nice to kind of get those off the plate,” said Wall.