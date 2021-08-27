Montana State University students aiding the employee shortage in Bozeman

School is starting up for the Bobcats, and employers look to the students for part-time employees.

Enrollment numbers for the Fall 2021 Montana State University student body; however, seeing the trend of years past, thousands of students are traveling back to Bozeman for school.

Last Fall, enrollment was 16,249 students, including undergraduate, graduate, and post-baccalaureate students.

A business advertising employment, open interviews, or signing bonuses is all too common to see while driving around Bozeman. One of these businesses taking applicants is Heebs Fresh Market.

Owned by Mitch and Sherri Bradley, Heebs Fresh Market has been able to manage the busy summer season, despite being short of staff. A typical workforce entails 56 employees; at the moment, the store has 50, according to Mitch Bradley.

“I’ve been in the grocery business for forty years, and I’ve never faced with this sort of situation,” he said.

Changes to daily operations include deli offerings and hours of availability. Already, Bradley has employed a student of Montana State University.

“There’s a number of businesses that have really had to make a significant adjustment, cutting the number of hours they are open, the days they are open, or if they are offering lunch at all if they’re a restaurant,” Bradley said.

From the front of house, to the deli, bakery, produce section, stocking the shelves—all are offered by Heebs Fresh Market as part-time positions.

The City of Bozeman is also looking forward to eager students wanting to gain experience through the Parks and Recreation Department. Holly Crane is the assistant recreation manager for the City and highlights the year-long wait of part-time employees.

“Even if it’s just a few hours a day, we want you!” Crane said, “The innovation, creativity, the fun, the positive people that can make a difference in our community, because we are based in the community.”

Lifeguard positions, as well as park leaders, are available for applicants that have energy, enjoy communicating with the public, enjoy spending time with children, and have a passion for nature, Crane said.