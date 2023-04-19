Montana State University launches citizen science kits available for checkout

The Montana State University Library partnered with the Math Science Resource Center by providing four citizen science kits.

Citizen science is when regular people help scientists by making observations, collecting data, and documenting changes in nature.

The kits are all linked to national citizen science projects and focus on light pollution, pollinators, biodiversity, and water.

The four kits available are listed below:



Dark Skies: Measuring Light in the Night

Observing Pollinators

Exploring Biodiversity

Water Wonders: EarthEcho Water Challenge and Crowd the Tap

The kits can be checked out by anyone in the community for free.

“We chose projects that are pretty user-friendly regardless of people’s age, and we really do hope that kids use them, or schoolteachers could check them out,” Math Science Resource Center Director Suzi Taylor said. “They would also be great for retired people.”

More information about checking out a citizen science kit is available here.