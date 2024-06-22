Montana State University hosts Juneteenth celebration

BOZEMAN — Montana State University hosted a Juneteenth celebration, Friday, June 21, on campus in the SUB Ballrooms.

This Juneteenth celebration was hosted by the Black Student Union, the MSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons. The event aimed to celebrate black excellence throughout American history, as well as Juneteenth, a federal holiday on June 19 that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The event included a panel of speakers, poetry reading, a Juneteenth story corner, food that represents historical and cultural relevance to the African American community (such as fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, cornbread, and peach cobbler), and more.

I spoke with Sanai Mitchell, a co-president of the Black Student Union, about the importance of recognizing this holiday.

“I think it’s important that we, first off, get the Bozeman community together. We get to teach them about Black culture and the history of Juneteenth. And just have a big celebration together. All ages are welcome, and it’s just a fun way for everyone to get exposed to the culture and have a good time”

Although this is only the second year in a row Juneteenth has been celebrated at MSU, Mitchell and the rest of the Black Student Union hope it will continue to be an annual celebration.