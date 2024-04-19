Montana State to host REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield for Oct. 26 concert

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will welcome classic rock hitmakers REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield in concert on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Tickets start at $36.50 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26.

Since forming in 1967, REO Speedwagon has released nine platinum albums, with hit songs including “Keep on Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Time for Me to Fly.” The band has sold more than 40 million albums and is fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin, with Bruce Hall on bass, Dave Amato on guitar, Bryan Hitt on drums, and newest member Derek Hilland on keyboard.

Rick Springfield is a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and musician with a career spanning four decades. He has sold 25 million albums and produced 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including "Jessie's Girl" and "Don't Talk to Strangers." In 2019, he released "Orchestrating My Life," a collection of his hits reimagined with a rock orchestra as a tribute to his late mother.

chrisschmitt.com Rick Springfield (Photo courtesy of Pepper Entertainment)

Tickets are available at Brickbreeden.com or the venue box office. For more information, visit: https://www.montana.edu/brickbreeden/

Contact: Bobcat Ticket Office: 406-994-2287 or 1-800-808-5940