Montana State to host March Madness watch party at Brick Breeden as Bobcats take on Grambling State

Doors will open at the Brick at 4 p.m. MT.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 18:41:55-04

BOZEMAN — This Wednesday, March 20, Montana State University will host a watch party as the Bobcats take on Grambling State in a First Four matchup in the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, ahead of the game's start at 4:40 p.m. There will be free parking in the South Fieldhouse and Stadium lots starting at 4 p.m., according to the Montana State Bobcats Facebook page.

"What to Expect:
  • High-energy atmosphere with fellow Bobcat fans!
  • Big screen to catch every thrilling moment of the game.
  • Food will be available for purchase from the concession stands.
  • Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase."

The winner will be a No. 16 seed for a first-round game against No. 1 seed Purdue in Indianapolis on Friday at 5:25 p.m. Mountain.

