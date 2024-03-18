Montana State to host March Madness watch party at Brick Breeden as Bobcats take on Grambling State

BOZEMAN — This Wednesday, March 20, Montana State University will host a watch party as the Bobcats take on Grambling State in a First Four matchup in the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, ahead of the game's start at 4:40 p.m. There will be free parking in the South Fieldhouse and Stadium lots starting at 4 p.m., according to the Montana State Bobcats Facebook page.

"What to Expect:

High-energy atmosphere with fellow Bobcat fans!

Big screen to catch every thrilling moment of the game.

Food will be available for purchase from the concession stands.

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase."

The winner will be a No. 16 seed for a first-round game against No. 1 seed Purdue in Indianapolis on Friday at 5:25 p.m. Mountain.