Montana State Homecoming pep rally to be held Oct. 4 in downtown Bozeman

BOZEMAN – Montana State University and the Downtown Bozeman Association will host the university’s 2024 Homecoming pep rally Friday, Oct. 4. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Willson Avenue in downtown Bozeman.

Coach Brent Vigen and the 2024 football captains will help rally the crowd along with the 2024 MSU Homecoming Ambassadors, Spirit of the West Marching Band, MSU Spirit Squad and Champ. The pep rally is free and open to the public.

There will be music, free refreshments from Harrington Pepsi of Bozeman, free ice cream from Burger Bobs and the Cannery, prizes from local sponsors, and children’s activities hosted by local nonprofits.

The annual MSU homecoming parade will also be held in downtown Bozeman beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. MSU’s homecoming football game versus the University of Northern Colorado will follow the pep rally, with kickoff at 2 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium.

For a full list of MSU’s homecoming events and activities, visit montana.edu/homecoming.