Montana State grad from Bozeman awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship

BOZEMAN — We love to see good people succeed and it’s even better when they’re from your home state.

Max Yates was born and raised in Bozeman, graduated from MSU, and is currently doing work in Alaska—but soon he will be on his way overseas as one of 46 American students selected for the 2022 Marshall Scholarship.

“The Marshall Scholarship is just this opportunity for me to go and study exactly what I want to study at University of Cambridge, which is primary care and doing research on primary care systems, so that’s kind of how the U.K. fell into this jumbled picture of my life right now,” said Yates.

It’s a very respected award.

"The other 40 Marshall scholars, it’s all folks from really prestigious universities,” Yates said.

Harvard, Yale, and Duke to name a few. But Yates says he’s going in with an edge.

“Montana State University just kind of stands out as one of the only public schools being represented, and that to me is not necessarily intimidating," he said. "I’ve been in those spaces before where my peers are from these really prestigious universities. But I think Montana State has prepared me to excel in those types of communities.”

And he’s not only representing MSU.

“I feel just a real sense of pride representing not only Bozeman, not only Montana State, but really like the entire state of Montana and even the mountain west,” said Yates.

You could say this was a dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to go to medical school since I was a young kid.”

Yates’ purpose for continuing his studies is all so he can return and give back to his home.

“I think my dream of a career is to be able to live and work in a rural area and work with patients each day and then split my time with that and doing research and leading a research group somewhere in rural Montana hopefully,” he said.

Yates will make his way to the U.K. this upcoming summer of 2022.