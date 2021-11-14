Montana State celebrates long-awaited Romney Hall grand opening

It's a dream 11 years in the making that became reality on Friday for Montana State University as it celebrated the grand opening of Romney Hall.

The renovation, first envisioned in 2010, didn't become reality until 2019 construction finally wrapped two years later on the nearly 100-year-old building.

Prior to the renovation, Romeny Hall was known as one of the most inaccessible buildings on campus. Now it aims to be known as one of the most accessible buildings on campus.

Since 2010, when the first proposal was sent to the Montana Legislature, a lot has changed for MSU. Now, 11 years later the university welcomed its largest freshman class and Romney Hall aims to launch MSU forward.

Seventeen new classrooms will call Romney Hall home, holding around 1,000 seats, compared to the 141 that were there before.

“This is a very exciting day for the students of Montana State University because what we have been able to do today is hold a grand opening for Romney Hall, which is going to be a classroom for generations of MSU students for many years to come. Almost every single one of them is going to have some time in Romey Hall,” says Michael Becker, MSU News Service director.

The Travis W. Atkins Veterans Support Center, Office of Disability Services, The Writing Center, and Dr. Christopher B. Lofgren Center for Excellence in Mathematics and Statistics will also call the building home.

Romney Hall is the first building on campus that was funded by the Legislature since 2007.

“The students can take their classes, they have more space for that. Ultimately we hope that leads to more graduates that can benefit our state, our nation, and our world," Becker said.

Romney Hall will welcome students when the new semester begins in January.