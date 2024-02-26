Montana Sports Original: The Match

BILLINGS — One. That’s the number of losses Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez had in his high school career heading into the 2024 Class AA state wrestling tournament.

The only wrestler to beat him?

Mason Gutenberger of Belgrade.

The stage was set with the pair destined to meet in the finals of the state tournament, as Gutenberger looked for his third individual title and Hernandez hoped to become Montana's 41st four-time state champion.

MTN’s Brandon Sullivan delivers a Montana Sports Original. Watch "The Match" in the video above.