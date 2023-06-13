Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to kick off in Bozeman Wednesday, June 14

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) will kick off performances in Bozeman tomorrow, June 14.

MSIP will perform Measure for Measure from Wednesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 17. This is their first-time performing Measure for Measure since the year 2000.

The group will then perform The Three Musketeers from Wednesday, June 21 to Saturday, June 24.

All performances will be at the Montana State University Grove.

The productions are free and open to the public. The most up-to-date tour schedule can be found at www.ShakespeareInTheParks.org.