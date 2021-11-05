Montana National Guard Deployment Ceremony in Belgrade

BELGRADE - More than a hundred people gathered today at Belgrade High School to cherish their loved ones’ readying to fly out on deployment.

1,057 National Guard soldiers, across five states—including Montana—will be deployed to Kuwait, with a focus on National Security. Gathering in the Belgrade High Gym, family and loved ones’ heard from Governor Gianforte, First Lady Susan Gianforte, and leaders of the National Guard.

“Once again, they’re answering the call. They helped us with fires, they helped us with the pandemic, they helped us with insurrection in Washington and the Inauguration. They are now deploying overseas, so we have a tremendous debt,” Gianforte said.

Members of the Montana National Guard will be leaving tomorrow for training, and then off to Kuwait and their mission. For many, this will be ‘another’ deployment, but for some, this is their first time really leaving home for their country.

“At first it’s a little frightening,” Section Sargent Jordin Gatlin said, “You don’t know what you’re going into—it’s the unknown. However, when you look around and see the people you’re going with, that brings a great deal of comfort…a great deal.”

Gatlin has served his community and country for eight years, but this being his first deployment he is overwhelmed with excitement and anticipation.

“All the training, and the time we’re going to have to become more professional lethal and explosive…it’s absolutely the thing we are all looking forward to, every one of us,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin specializes in small arm guns and enjoys teaching his fellow soldiers tactics and strategies.

Captain Christopher Kohring has been deployed in the past and understands the thoughts going through a soldier's mind during this time. He reflects on the soldiers sacrifice to leave their loved ones for a year, and the

“This was a long year that led up to today, and led up to us flying out tomorrow…We are ready, and we’re going to complete the mission and come back here, better soldiers than we are today,” Kohring said.

Gianforte is looking forward to the safe return of our National Guard, in about a year.