Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, May 14, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Scattered showers will continue for the region with rain in the valleys and snow in high elevations. Expect highs to stay generally in the 40s with lighter rain and snow expected for the evening.

Cool and wet for your Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Governor Gianforte wields veto pen as Montana Legislature wraps up season

Governor Gianforte wields veto pen as Montana Legislature wraps up season

As the 2020-2025 legislative session draws to a close, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is poised to reshape the state's financial outlook with a series of vetoes. With 816 bills passed, the governor has already vetoed six, focusing on cost concerns, including measures for noxious weed treatment and Medicaid mental health coverage.

Legal battle erupts over Big Hole River's environmental health

Legal battle erupts over Big Hole River's environmental health

The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper has filed a lawsuit against Montana's Department of Environmental Quality, demanding the reversal of a decision that denies portions of the Big Hole River as impaired due to nutrient pollution.

Butte Farmers Market set to bloom: Local growers prepare for opening day

Butte Farmers Market set to bloom: Local growers prepare for opening day

As Butte's Farmers Market kicks off its season, Tammy and Mitch Tammietti from The Garden Dr. are eager to connect with the community by offering fresh produce, flowers, and homemade goods. With roots deep in family tradition, they promise quality and trust, looking forward to welcoming new and returning customers from May 17 through October.

FUN STUFF:

Here are a few historical events that occurred on May 14 in the United States:

Jamestown Established (1607): On May 14, 1607, the Virginia Company established the first permanent English settlement in North America at Jamestown, Virginia. This marked the beginning of what would become the United States.

Lewis and Clark Expedition (1804): On May 14, 1804, explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark embarked on their historic expedition to explore the lands west of the Mississippi River. This journey, known as the Lewis and Clark Expedition, was commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson and lasted until September 1806.

New York City Police Riot (1970): On May 14, 1970, a riot broke out between police and anti-Vietnam War protesters in New York City. The incident took place during a mayoral campaign event and led to clashes that became known as the "Hard Hat Riot," with violence primarily directed at the protesters by construction workers supporting the war.



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

