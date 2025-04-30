Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, April 30, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Drier and warmer weather for the end of the week

Expect isolated and spotty showers are expected to roam the area today. Temperatures are likely to be a little cooler for the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana State Prison breaks ground on major expansion to alleviate overcrowding

Montana to add 117 beds to state prison with $200 million improvement project

In Deer Lodge, Governor Greg Gianforte celebrated the groundbreaking of a significant $156 million expansion project aimed at addressing the overcrowding issue at the Montana State Prison. With funding from House Bill 817, the project will replace three low-security housing units with larger, more efficient facilities, adding a total of 117 new beds to accommodate the growing inmate population. Prison Warden Jim Salmonsen highlighted the importance of this initiative, which has been in discussion for nearly a decade, as a crucial step towards ensuring community safety and improving prison conditions. The new facilities are expected to be completed in just over two years.

Montana lawmakers reach agreement on property tax bills amid controversy

Montana Senate endorses pair of property tax bills, now linked together

In a recent development in Helena, Montana legislators have navigated a complex landscape concerning property tax legislation. Senate Bill 5-42 and House Bill 2-31 went to a conference committee, resulting in significant amendments aimed at simplifying tax rates. While proponents argue the changes balance the tax burden for residential properties amid rising values, critics from business and agricultural sectors warn that the new measures could complicate the existing system and shift the tax load onto companies, farms, and ranches. As lawmakers approach the end of their session, the fate of these bills remains pivotal for Montana's property tax framework.

Big Sky community faces crucial vote for affordable housing project

Voters in Big Sky face key decision on Cold Smoke affordable housing project

In Big Sky, the struggle for affordable housing hits a critical juncture as residents prepare to vote on the Cold Smoke development. Set to provide 389 permanently affordable homes for local workers, the project requires approval on the May 6th ballot. Supporters, including Big Sky Housing Trust's Executive Director David O'Connor, emphasize that funding through resort tax bonds will not impact property owners, aiming to alleviate the housing crisis affecting essential workers

FUN STUFF:

Here are some notable historical events that occurred on April 30:

1789: George Washington was inaugurated as the first President of the United States in New York City. 1803: The United States formally agreed to the Louisiana Purchase from France, effectively doubling the size of the U.S. 1812: Louisiana was admitted as the 18th U.S. state. 1920: The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution was certified, granting women the right to vote. 1945: Adolf Hitler died by suicide in his bunker in Berlin as Allied forces were closing in on the city during World War II. 1975: The Vietnam War officially ended with the Fall of Saigon, leading to the unification of Vietnam under communist control. 1993: The U.S. government launched a raid on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, which resulted in a standoff and tragedy. 2008: The first official iPhone app store, the App Store, was launched by Apple, changing the landscape of mobile apps forever.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

