Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, May 6, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Patchy fog is possible this morning with calm wind and clearing skies for your Tuesday morning. Expect plenty of sunshine and a light wind for most of the day. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon. Skies will remain clear for the evening and allow lows to fall near freezing tonight.

Cool sunshine for your Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

MSU Dining Hall student workers outraged after bonuses abruptly canceled

Montana State University student employees who work in the campus dining halls were shocked and frustrated to learn their end-of-semester bonuses had been canceled just a week before the semester ended. These bonuses, which were based on hours worked, had been a long-standing tradition to incentivize and reward the hard-working students. However, the university failed to properly communicate the decision to discontinue the bonus program, leading to widespread confusion and anger among the student workers. After the backlash, the university has now decided to reinstate the bonuses for this semester, but the future of the program remains uncertain.

Butte Artist Fights to Bring Awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

A Butte-based artist and activist is using her photography to shed light on the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. For one local grandmother, Kim Leathers, the issue hits painfully close to home as she works to protect her own 12-year-old granddaughter. Jen Murphy, the artist behind the powerful photo exhibit, is encouraging the community to get involved and support efforts to find and protect Native women and children who go missing at alarmingly disproportionate rates.

Cinco de Mayo Festivities in Full Swing at Bozeman's Fiesta Mexicana

While Cinco de Mayo commemorates a historic Mexican military victory, in the U.S. the holiday has evolved into a celebration of Mexican-American culture. Here in Bozeman, the Murillo family's Fiesta Mexicana restaurant is gearing up for a packed house as the community digs into the flavors of Mexico and raises a glass to the holiday. Owner Juan Murillo shares the family's story behind the long-standing business and the Cinco de Mayo traditions they've upheld for over two decades.

FUN STUFF:

How was your Cico De Mayo? Here are some factoids about Cinco de Mayo:

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. It is not, as is commonly believed, Mexico's Independence Day.

The battle was an important early victory for the Mexican forces, but the French later went on to conquer Mexico City.

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a celebration of Mexican-American culture, with parades, parties, mariachi music and Mexican food and drinks like tacos, margaritas and cerveza.

It is a much bigger holiday in the US than in Mexico itself, where it is a relatively minor holiday compared to Mexican Independence Day on September 16.

Popular Cinco de Mayo foods include tacos, nachos, guacamole and churros. Margaritas and Mexican beers like Corona and Modelo are also widely consumed.

Many cities in the US, such as Los Angeles, San Antonio and Denver, host large Cinco de Mayo festivals and parades.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.