Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, May 20, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Spotty showers are likely for the afternoon today as highs top out in the middle 50s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest between 10-20 mph before skies clear tonight leaving crisp conditions Wednesay morning.

Spotty Area Showers For Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

WATCH: Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Navigates Busy Summer Amid Major Expansion Projects

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Navigates Busy Summer Amid Major Expansion Projects

As Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport undergoes a $180 million terminal expansion, travelers face larger crowds this summer. Improvements aim to enhance efficiency and capacity for growing passenger numbers.

WATCH: Anaconda Job Corps Program Faces Budget Cuts Amid Concerns for Local Workforce

Anaconda Job Corps Program Faces Budget Cuts Amid Concerns for Local Workforce

The Anaconda Job Corps, providing essential skills training to youth, faces potential closure under a new budget proposal by the Trump administration, raising community concerns.

WATCH: Celebrating Butte's Elks Lodge with a New Exhibit

Butte Archives celebrates Butte Elks Club and giant Butte elk

The Butte Archives has unveiled a summer exhibit honoring the legendary Butte Elks Lodge #240, featuring a replica of the historic 62-foot elk built for the 1916 National Convention. While the original towering statue was dismantled and sent to the smelter, this new version showcases the Elks' vibrant history and the community's ongoing dedication.

WATCH - Montana's snowmelt promises high water: Don't fear for fish, stay safe on rivers

Montana's snowmelt promises high water: Don't fear for fish, stay safe on rivers

As Montana's rivers swell with spring runoff, Fish, Wildlife & Parks assures residents that fish populations remain safe, while cautioning about recreation hazards.

FUN STUFF:

Sunday marked the 45th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption. Here are some key historical facts about the Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980:



Date of Eruption: The most significant eruption occurred on May 18, 1980.

Type of Eruption: The eruption was a Plinian eruption, characterized by explosive outbursts of ash and gas.

Volcanic Activity: Mount St. Helens had been showing signs of unrest since March 27, 1980, with small earthquakes and steam eruptions.

Pre-Eruption Landform Changes: Prior to the eruption, the north face of the mountain collapsed, creating a large landslide and triggering the explosive eruption.

Eruption Sequence: The eruption began with a massive explosion around 8:32 AM, followed by a lateral blast that devastated an area of approximately 230 square miles.

Ash Fallout: The eruption released about 1.5 cubic kilometers of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, affecting air travel and depositing ash across multiple states, reaching as far as 1,300 miles away.

Casualties: The eruption resulted in 57 confirmed deaths, including local residents, scientists, and rescue workers.

Environmental Impact: The eruption caused extensive destruction of the surrounding ecosystem, leveling forests, and altering river courses.

Volcano Monitoring: The event highlighted the importance of volcano monitoring, leading to improved monitoring systems across the United States.

Aftermath and Recovery: The area surrounding Mount St. Helens is now a National Volcanic Monument, allowing for research and observation of volcanic recovery processes.



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

