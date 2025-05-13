Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, May 13, 2025:

Expect significantly cooler air in southwest Montana for the next few days as crisp Canadian air draws into the region and brings scattered rain showers to the valleys and mountain snow in higher elevations. Tuesday should bring pockets of heavy rain as temperatures cool and snow levels fall to around 6500 feet during the day. Spotty showers will continue this evening and could allow a rain/snow mix to fall in a few valleys overnight or early Wednesday. Winds will stay out of the north between 5-15 mph.

Cool and wet pattern for this week

TOP HEADLINES:

Spring Hiking: Beautiful Trails, Hidden Hazards—Prepare Before You Go

As spring unfolds in Bozeman and the rest of southwest Montana, eager hikers are hitting the trails, but experts urge caution. With varying conditions at lower and higher elevations, hikers can face unexpected weather changes and snow hazards.

Yellowstone: Still popular with tourists despite budget cuts

Yellowstone National Park appears to be faring well in the wake of budget cuts initiated by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to observations and visitor feedback. While less popular parks struggle, Yellowstone continues to attract tourists without significant disruptions.

Giddy Up: May is Adopt a Horse Month

In light of a recent seizure of nearly 100 neglected Morgan horses in Madison County, the ASPCA is highlighting the importance of adoption and rehabilitation. So far, 62 horses have found loving homes!

Miss Montana takes center stage: Historic move to Butte's Mother Lode Theatre

For the first time in its 100-year history, the iconic Mother Lode Theater in Butte will host the 75th Miss Montana Pageant on June 20th and 21st.

FUN STUFF:

Here are some significant historical events that occurred on May 13:

1846: The United States declared war on Mexico, marking the beginning of the Mexican-American War. This conflict stemmed from the annexation of Texas and disputes over borders.

1888: The first recorded use of the term "Mother's Day" occurred in the United States. This helped to formalize the celebration of mothers that would later be recognized as a national holiday in 1914.

1939: The first-ever televised baseball game took place in New York City, featuring a game between the Columbia University and the University of Princeton.

1972: The United States launched the Mariner 9 spacecraft, which later became the first spacecraft to orbit Mars. It provided a wealth of information about the Martian landscape and atmosphere.

1981: Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded by Mehmet Ali Agca in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. The Pope survived the assassination attempt and later forgave his assailant.

2000: The last episode of the popular television series "The X-Files" featuring the character Fox Mulder (played by David Duchovny) aired.

