Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 12, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, May 12, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Cool and wet pattern this week in Montana

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman Police "Bingo" scandal leads to dismissed cases

Bozeman Police "Bingo" scandal leads to dismissed cases

In a surprising turn of events, several criminal cases handled by Bozeman police officers during an on-duty "bingo" game have been dismissed. The game, which involved officers checking off boxes on a bingo card for specific actions taken on the job, came to light in a press conference held on April 18th.

Shake-down: Brazen burglar breaches Butte bar in blistering blitz

Shake-down: Brazen burglar breaches Butte bar in blistering blitz

Butte police are searching for a suspect in a brazen and highly coordinated burglary at the Butte Depot Bar. Security camera footage captured the incident, which unfolded in a matter of seconds early on the morning of May 9th.

Choo-Choo comeback: Butte breathes new life into historic steam Engine 25

Choo-Choo comeback: Butte breathes new life into historic steam Engine 25

A long-forgotten piece of Butte's mining history is getting a second chance. The restoration of Engine 25, a historic steam engine that once helped power the city's railroads, is now underway. Spearheaded by local resident Al Hess, the project aims to preserve this iconic piece of machinery and showcase its significance to the community.

FUN STUFF:

May 12 is recognized for several national and international observances, including:



International Nurses Day: Celebrated globally to honor and recognize the contributions of nurses to healthcare. It is observed on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

National Limerick Day (USA): A day to celebrate the literary form of limericks, honoring the birthday of Edward Lear, a 19th-century English poet known for his limericks.

National Odometer Day (USA): This day acknowledges the importance of odometers in vehicles and their role in measuring distance traveled.

National Nutty Fudge Day (USA): A fun food holiday that celebrates the delicious dessert made with chocolate and nuts.

National Receptionists Day: A day to appreciate the hard work and dedication of receptionists, recognizing their role in the workplace.

These observances allow people to celebrate and recognize various aspects of culture, health, and professions.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

