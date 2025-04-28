Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 28, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, April 28, 2025:

Today's Forecast:

Scattered rain showers in the valleys with the potential of a rain/snow mix for the morning hours. The best potential for heavy wet snow will stick to some of the high mountains in the Gallatin and Madison ranges. Our showers in the valleys will be focused in the morning before clearing with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs expected to be in the middle 50s today with a light northwest wind.

Wet start to the week in SW Montana

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte's underground mineshafts cause concern as new sinkhole opens

Second sinkhole within a week discovered in Butte

Butte is grappling with another sinkhole opening up on the city's west end, just days after a smaller one appeared on East Broadway. The issue stems from the 10,000 miles of underground mines, tunnels and shafts that lie beneath the city. Jeanette Kopf, the director of the World Museum of Mining, warns that more cave-ins are likely to occur as the old wooden structures rot.

Bozeman celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting event at Oak Springs Park

Arbor Day volunteers plant 20 trees at Oak Springs Park in Bozeman

In honor of Arbor Day, the City of Bozeman collaborated with the Gallatin Watershed Council for a tree planting event at Oak Springs Park. Over 20 volunteers gathered to help plant new trees in the open, unshaded areas of the park.

Alex Nordquist, the Forestry Division Manager for the City of Bozeman, explained that Oak Springs Park was selected due to its lack of tree cover and high foot traffic. Lily McClain of the Gallatin Watershed Council emphasized the important environmental benefits trees provide, such as improving water quality and managing stormwater.

From immigration to trade, 'Grounded' podcast hosts Maritsa Georgiou and former Sen. Jon Tester weigh in on a busy week in politics

Talking politics with 'Grounded' podcast host Maritsa Georgiou

Maritsa Georgiou, who hosts the podcast "Grounded" with former Sen. Jon Tester, joined Scripps News to discuss numerous topics from a busy week in politics.

FUN STUFF:

Here are some notable events that occurred on April 28:

1789 - The mutiny on the British Royal Navy ship HMS Bounty led by Fletcher Christian took place.

1863 - The Seventh-day Adventist Church was officially organized in Battle Creek, Michigan.

1900 - The Paris World's Fair opened, featuring the recently completed Giant Ferris Wheel.

1945 - Benito Mussolini, the fascist dictator of Italy, was executed by Italian partisans.

1947 - Thor Heyerdahl and five crew members set out from Peru on the Kon-Tiki expedition to prove that South Americans could have settled Polynesia in pre-Columbian times.

1967 - Muhammad Ali refused induction into the United States Army and was stripped of his heavyweight boxing title.

1988 - Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev announced plans to end the Soviet military presence in Afghanistan.

1996 - The first edition of the "Macarena" by Los del Río was released.

2001 - The Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage.

2021 - The United States reached 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

