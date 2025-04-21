Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 21, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, April 21, 2025:

Expect slushy and wet roads for the morning with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Our showers will transition from snow to periodic light rain throughout the day. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph. Little to no additional snow is expected to accumulate after the morning commute.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has released more details in a vehicle theft investigation that led to the arrest of a suspect who fled on foot on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services confirmed five cases of measles in Gallatin County on Thursday evening. Local health officials say they are optimistic about mitigating a larger outbreak, noting that while measles is one of the most infectious diseases, treatments are highly effective. An infectious disease doctor at Bozeman Health says that despite declining vaccination rates in recent years, enough people remain vaccinated to reduce the risk of a COVID-level outbreak.

Yellowstone National Park opened for the summer season on Thursday, with Park Superintendent Cam Sholly greeting visitors at the entrance gates. Sholly told reporters he's confident the park will be ready for the influx of summer visitors, noting that around 360 of the planned 390 seasonal rangers have already been hired, with the rest expected to be on board soon.

A Butte native has returned to his hometown to open a new gym called Adonis, inspired by his grandfather's passion for working out in his garage. Michael Hubner and his wife Rachel Watt have created a high-quality fitness facility with more than 100 pieces of equipment, taking inspiration from gyms they've visited across the country.

Here are some notable events that occurred around the world on April 21st over the years:

1509 - Henry VIII becomes King of England upon the death of his father, Henry VII.

1649 - The English Rump Parliament passes an act declaring England a Commonwealth.

1836 - Texas declares its independence from Mexico.

1884 - The first Seattle street railway system opens.

1918 - World War I: The Allies begin the second Battle of the Somme.

1930 - The first positive experimental verification of Einstein's theory of general relativity is made.

1945 - Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, are executed by Italian partisans.

1955 - The Russell-Einstein Manifesto is issued in London, England, alerting the world to the dangers of nuclear weapons.

1972 - Apollo 16 returns to Earth after the fifth manned moon landing.

1989 - 96 people are crushed to death in the Hillsborough stadium disaster in Sheffield, England.

2020—The COVID-19 pandemic causes the 2020 Boston Marathon to be canceled, the first time it has been canceled since its first running in 1897.

