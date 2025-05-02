Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 2, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Friday, May 2, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warm and dry for your Friday as high pressure builds into the area a deliver sensational sunshine and warmer temperatures. This high-pressure system will push highs into the 70s with light wind. This stable weather pattern leading into the weekend should push highs nearly 20° above average by Saturday afternoon.

Warming for the weekend

TOP HEADLINES

Butte rallies to defend Head Start amid budget cuts

Parents and teachers rally in support of Butte Head Start

Parents, educators, and students gathered in Butte to protest proposed funding cuts to the Head Start program, which is at risk of closing due to potential budget changes in Washington. Head Start teacher Kim Bowen expressed concern for the children's futures, emphasizing the program’s role in fostering essential social and emotional skills before they enter elementary school. With over 125 local children served and more than 3,000 statewide, the impact of losing Head Start could be profound.

Bozeman prepares for generosity: Give Big celebration kicks off

Bozeman boutique embraces generosity as 'Give Big Gallatin Valley' kicks off

As the Give Big celebration launches in downtown Bozeman, local businesses like Heyday are embracing the spirit of giving. Store manager Andrea More shares how their women-run shop supports charities through personalized donations, highlighting the importance of community and generosity. With over 250 nonprofits participating this year, Bozeman's excitement is palpable as it gears up to surpass last year's impressive fundraising total of $3.1 million.

Montana legislative leaders react to end of 69th session

Legislative leaders react to end of 2025 session

With the Montana Legislature’s 69th session now officially at a close, leaders have been looking back at what they got done over the last four months. In 85 working days, the Legislature ended up passing more than 800 bills, advancing them to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk.

Out and About: New exhibit at Grizzly Wolf Discovery Center showcases Yellowstone's predators

Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center to open new 'Yellowstone Ecosystem' Exhibit

The Grizzly Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone is set to unveil a brand-new "Yellowstone Ecosystem" exhibit designed to educate visitors about the vital role of predators like bears and wolves in the region. Curated by Education Coordinator Tut Fuentevilla, the interactive exhibit aims to modernize the previous display, which had been in place for over two decades, while addressing critical topics such as wildlife conflict management. The center, a non-profit dedicated to promoting understanding of grizzly bears and wolves, hopes to welcome visitors to the updated exhibit by Saturday, May 3rd.

FUN STUFF:

Here are some historical events that occurred on May 2 throughout history:

1536 - Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII of England, was arrested on charges of treason. 1611 - The King James Version of the Bible was first published in London. 1808 - The Dos de Mayo Uprising against French occupation began in Madrid, Spain. 1945 - World War II: Soviet troops captured Berlin, leading to the end of the war in Europe. 1960 - The first-ever African satellite, Nigeria's Echos 1, was launched into space. 1972 - The United States and the Soviet Union signed the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT I) agreement. 2000 - The original 1969 Woodstock Festival site was officially dedicated as a historic site.

Did you know?

Prairie dogs are fascinating social rodents native to North America. Here are some interesting facts about them:

Species: The most common species is the black-tailed prairie dog (Cynomys ludovicianus). Other species include the white-tailed prairie dog, Gunnison's prairie dog, and Utah prairie dog. Social Structure: Prairie dogs are highly social creatures that live in large colonies or "towns." These towns can span hundreds of acres and can contain hundreds of individuals. They are known for their complex social behaviors and communication. Communication: Prairie dogs have a sophisticated system of vocalizations that they use to communicate with each other. Researchers have found that their calls can convey information about the type of predators present, as well as their size and color. Burrowing Behavior: Prairie dogs are excellent diggers and construct intricate burrow systems. These burrows provide shelter from predators and harsh weather and can be quite extensive, sometimes reaching depths of up to 3 feet (0.9 meters) and lengths of over 30 feet (9 meters). Diet: Prairie dogs are herbivores and primarily eat grasses, seeds, and roots. Their foraging habits can significantly impact the plant community in their habitat. Ecosystem Engineers: Prairie dogs are considered a keystone species because their burrowing and grazing activity can influence the ecosystem. Their burrows provide habitats for other animals, such as burrowing owls, rattlesnakes, and other small mammals. Predators: Common predators of prairie dogs include coyotes, badgers, eagles, hawks, and snakes. Their social structure allows them to alert each other to danger, giving them a better chance of survival. Threats: Prairie dog populations have declined due to habitat loss, farming, and disease (such as sylvatic plague). Conservation efforts are important for maintaining their populations and the ecosystems they support. Lifespan: In the wild, prairie dogs typically live for about 3 to 5 years, but they can live longer in captivity. Conservation Status: While some species of prairie dogs are thriving, others, like the Utah prairie dog, are considered endangered and are protected by law.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

