Montana Headlines: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, May 21, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

After a cool start to the day you can expect a quick warm-up by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances remain slim today with heavier rain expected for Thursday afternoon.

Sunny & Mild For Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES:

WATCH: Bozeman Offers $10,000 Reward for Downtown Graffiti Vandal

Bozeman Offers $10,000 Reward for Downtown Graffiti Vandal

Bozeman authorities are searching for a graffiti vandal who defaced several downtown buildings, including U.S. Bank. Mayor Terry Cunningham condemns the vandalism, calling for community members to engage in "productive ways" to express concerns rather than resorting to property damage.

WATCH: Bozeman Schools Boost Teacher Pay Under New Montana Law

Wages Set to Rise for Montana Teachers Following Passage of STARS Act

Montana's STARS Act will raise starting teacher salaries in Bozeman to over $50,000, a key threshold the district is "pretty excited about." The new law also includes raises and cost-of-living stipends, though officials say it doesn't fully address the area's high cost of living.

FUN STUFF:

Here are some notable historical events that occurred on May 21:

1471 - The Battle of Barnet took place, resulting in the death of Richard Neville, 16th Earl of Warwick, a major figure in the Wars of the Roses in England.

1832 - The first Republican National Convention was held in Baltimore, Maryland, where they nominated Henry Clay for President.

1881 - The American Red Cross was founded by Clara Barton in Washington, D.C.

1894 - Olympic Games of the Modern Era were inaugurated in Athens, Greece.

1927 - Charles Lindbergh completed the first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean, flying from New York to Paris in the Spirit of St. Louis.

1932 - Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, flying from Newfoundland, Canada to Ireland.

1945 - Nazi Germany signed an unconditional surrender, ending World War II in Europe.

1956 - The Eurovision Song Contest was held for the first time in Lugano, Switzerland.

1979 - President Jimmy Carter and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty.

2006 - The crowdsourcing website Wikipedia celebrated its 5th anniversary.



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

