Montana Headlines: Thursday - Butte Art Machine, End of Bozeman Skate Park, 1-room School House and more

Rain and thunderstorms sweep through SW Montana Thursday

Bozeman City Commission Denies Proposal for Boutique Hotel Due to Environmental Concerns

The Bozeman City Commission has rejected a proposed boutique hotel on Mendenhall after developers failed to demonstrate that a planned encroachment into the Bozeman Creek's setback met approval criteria. The project raised questions about its alignment with ongoing creek restoration efforts, prompting Mayor Terry Cunningham to emphasize the importance of preserving the creek's natural state and enhancing community interaction with the waterway. Moving forward, the city plans to update its enhancement plan while engaging the community on the future of Bozeman Creek.

Irish Delegation Celebrates Cultural Ties in Butte with Musical Tribute

More than 50 representatives from the Beare Peninsula in Ireland visited Butte to honor the deep-rooted connections between the two communities. The delegation celebrated the contributions of Irish miners to Butte's history during a ceremony at the courthouse rotunda, emphasizing the importance of familial ties and cultural heritage. Guests expressed their eagerness to explore their ancestral roots and foster lasting relationships between Ireland and Montana.

More Than a Skatepark: Bozeman Teens Say Goodbye to a Second Home

The Big Sky Youth Empowerment (BYEP) skatepark, a cherished hub for local skaters in Bozeman, is scheduled to be demolished due to issues related to its private land status and liability concerns. Despite its closing on June 2nd, the park has served as a vital community space, fostering friendships and mentorship among young skaters

Malmborg School: A Hidden Gem of Education in Montana's Hills

Tucked away near Bozeman Pass, Malmborg School stands as a unique one-room schoolhouse that continues to thrive. Led by dedicated teacher Alison Bramlet, this historic octagonal building serves up to 14 students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Butte Artist Unveils Unique Art Vending Machine for Surprise Creations

Inspired by 90s nostalgia, Chelsea Smith of Noble Lion Prints has launched an innovative tabletop art vending machine in Butte, allowing art lovers to enjoy the thrill of mystery and surprise. For just a coin, users can receive vibrant artworks that celebrate themes of spirituality and femininity.

Here are some historical events that took place on May 22 throughout the years:

337 AD: Saint Constantine the Great died. He was the first Roman emperor to convert to Christianity and played a significant role in the growth of the religion within the empire.

1843: The Great Migration of 1843 began. This was a significant movement of thousands of settlers who traveled to the Oregon Territory, significantly influencing the westward expansion of the United States.

1960: The strongest earthquake ever recorded, a magnitude 9.5 tremor in Valdivia, Chile, struck. This disaster resulted in significant loss of life and extensive damage, prompting a massive tsunami that affected coastlines as far away as Hawaii and the Philippines.

1990: The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into low Earth orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery (STS-31). This mission marked a significant advancement in astronomy, allowing for unprecedented observations of space.

1997: The first episode of "The Simpsons" episode titled "The Simpsons 138th Episode Spectacular" aired. The show would go on to become one of the longest-running television series in history.

2017: The Manchester Arena bombing occurred as a suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, resulting in the deaths of 22 people and injuries to many others.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

