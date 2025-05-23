Montana Headlines: Friday, May 23, 2025 - Water supply lawsuit, Water Girl and Signing Day

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, May 23, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Mainly sunny skies to start the day with scattered showers for the afternoon. Rain from Thursday could bring fog to several areas in the region for your Friday morning. Highs are climbing into the 60s today with a light wind between 5-10 mph.

Spotty showers for Friday but warmer

TOP HEADLINES:

WATCH: Butte joins lawsuit seeking damages alleging water supply contamination

Butte joins lawsuit seeking damages alleging water supply contamination

Butte-Silver Bow is joining a national lawsuit that’s seeking compensation for communities whose water supply may have been contaminated by carcinogens.

WATCH: Out and About: Bozeman filmmaker's 'Water Girl' brings Nigerian folklore to the Ellen Theatre

Bozeman filmmaker's 'Water Girl' brings Nigerian folklore to the Ellen Theatre

Nnamdi Kanaga is a Bozeman based actor, writer, and filmmaker who will be showcasing his Nigerian heritage, and his love for Montana, through his new film—Water Girl.

WATCH: Belgrade High 'Panther Trades' helping students shape their future

Belgrade High 'Panther Trades' helping students shape their future

When you think of high school signing day, you might picture student-athletes putting pen to paper as they commit to major universities. But at Belgrade High School, signing day looks a little different—and for one senior, it meant trading turf for tractors.

FUN STUFF:

Here are some historical facts related to May 23 across various years:

1618: The Defenestration of Prague occurred, where two Catholic officials were thrown out of a window by Protestant nobles. This event escalated tensions leading to the Thirty Years' War.

1785: The first American to receive a patent, Joseph Brant, was granted a patent for a design for a new types of plow.

1900: The British public first saw a movie camera. This was demonstrated by the film-maker Eadweard Muybridge at the London Zoological Gardens.

1934: American criminals Bonnie and Clyde were ambushed and killed by law enforcement in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

1958: The United States conducted a nuclear test known as "Operation Hardtack I," part of a series of atmospheric nuclear tests.

1977: The first Star Wars film was released in theaters, changing the landscape of the film industry and popular culture.

1998: Indonesia's president Suharto resigned after 31 years of rule amid political and economic turmoil.

2014: The United Nations declared an international day of the family, celebrated each year on May 15, to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting families.



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

