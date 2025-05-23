Montana Attorney General urges Gallatin Co. to collaborate with ICE

BOZEMAN — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is urging Gallatin County to collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain illegal immigrants following the county's recent rejection of ICE's request to rent beds at the detention center.

In a letter addressed to Gallatin County officials on Wednesday, Knudsen criticized County Attorney Audrey Cromwell's recommendation against the agreement between the county and ICE, stating that it was based on political motives rather than legal analysis.

In response, the Gallatin County Commission issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to cooperate with ICE, particularly in cases involving individuals in custody who have immigration status issues.

"We remain committed to cooperating with ICE in cases where criminals in our custody have immigration-status issues," the commission stated. “We will continue our historic investments in public safety services and facilities, ensuring our resources are used for the direct benefit of Gallatin County taxpayers."

The commission emphasized its ongoing close relationship with the elected County Attorney and its support for the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office: "We will continue to work closely with the Gallatin County Attorney, who was elected by our community. And we will continue supporting the Sheriff and his dedicated team of public safety heroes.”

According to the commission, the full statement is available on the county's official website.

