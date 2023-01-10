Monforton School to present expansion ideas to public

Rapid growth in the Four Corners region has meant Monforton School is now looking at the possibility of expansion of its campus. They're getting ready to present three ideas to the community.

“Over the past 10 years we've had for building projects just dealing with the growth in four corners,” says Monforton Superintendent Darrel Strauch.

Monforton officials are gearing up to present the community with three potential options for the school’s expansion.

“Given utilization on the space that we have right now, and ultimately in those three options that we're going to ask for feedback,” says Strauch.

The current enrolment is nearly 700 students. Monforton’s superintendent wants to stay ahead of the curb with the continued growth in Four Corners As they expect to see enrollment continue to increase.

“We see more houses come up and more housing projects on the horizon,” says Strauch.

The master plan that they are set to present to the public will focus on the future of Monforton School for the next 5 to 20 years.

“The purpose of this meeting on Wednesday is to get their feedback and their input,” says Strauch.

The public is invited to attend the public meeting this Wednesday, January 11 in the middle school gym at 6 PM.