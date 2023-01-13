Monforton proposes elementary and middle school addition, cost unknown

According to Gallatin County data, Monforton school is the fastest-growing district in Gallatin County. School officials are getting ready to add more additions as soon as possible to keep up with that growing demand.

“We're concerned about classroom sizes,” said Monforton parent, Denise Hartel.

Hartel has a set of twins in 4th grade. Her oldest daughter, now in high school, also went to Monforton. She has seen the influx of students.

“In that amount of time, we've seen enrollment go from around 360 students to 660,” said Hartel.

From 2012 to 2022 the district which has seen a 126 percent increase in enrollment.

“Over the course of the past 10 years we've been picking up about 40 students per year,” said Monforton Superintendent, Darrel Strauch.

Monforton presented the community with three proposals, which include an addition to the elementary school and extra classrooms at the middle school.

“As to all the ideas we are looking at or to build on this campus,” Strauch said.

They are still unsure of how much the additions could cost.

“Trying to pin down what some of the costs might be,” Strauch said.

Hartell says she is willing to spend the money to provide her daughters with extra learning space.

“We would be very supportive of that small tax implication,” Hartell said.

Monforton school superintendent said they will continue to listen to the feedback the community gives them within the next couple of weeks. They are also working on writing the bond language. They hope to have that bond ready by the May 2023 election.