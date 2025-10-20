Monday Headlines: MSP water system, No Kings, Warming trend on the way

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, Oct. 20, 2025:

Montana State Prison replacing entire 50-year-old water system

Thousands gather in Bozeman for 'No Kings' protest against Trump administration

Meet Boomer, a sweet senior pup who needs a new home

Historical events and more for Oct. 20:

1803 — U.S. Senate ratifies the Louisiana Purchase treaty (vote 24–7), doubling U.S. territory.

1935 — Mao Zedong and surviving Communist forces complete the Long March, arriving in the northwest (Yan’an area).

1944 — Gen. Douglas MacArthur makes his return to the Philippines, landing on Leyte (fulfilling his “I shall return” promise).

1968 — Dick Fosbury wins Olympic gold in the high jump at Mexico City using the “Fosbury Flop.”

1973 — The Sydney Opera House is officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II.

1973 — “Saturday Night Massacre”: President Richard Nixon orders the firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox; Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy AG William Ruckelshaus resign rather than carry out the order.

1977 — Plane crash kills members of Lynyrd Skynyrd (including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant) after a concert in Mississippi.

Notable births

1854 — Arthur Rimbaud, French poet.

1859 — John Dewey, American philosopher and educational reformer.

1882 — Béla Lugosi, Hungarian-American actor (famous for Dracula).

1931 — Mickey Mantle, American baseball Hall of Famer.

1950 — Tom Petty, American singer-songwriter.

1958 — Viggo Mortensen, actor and artist.

1964 — Kamala Harris, U.S. politician (born Oct. 20, 1964).

1971 — Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus), American rapper and entertainer.

1979 — John Krasinski, actor/director.

Notable deaths

1936 — Anne Sullivan Macy, teacher of Helen Keller (died Oct. 20, 1936).

1964 — Herbert Hoover, 31st U.S. president (died Oct. 20, 1964).

1977 — Ronnie Van Zant, lead singer of Lynyrd Skynyrd (died in the Oct. 20, 1977 plane crash).

1984 — Paul Dirac, Nobel Prize–winning physicist (died Oct. 20, 1984).

1994 — Burt Lancaster, American actor (died Oct. 20, 1994).

2011 — Muammar Gaddafi, former Libyan leader (killed Oct. 20, 2011).

