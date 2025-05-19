Monday Headlines: Helping on the slopes, Bozeman Tenants and Virginia City's love of history

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, May 19, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

We finally see some sunshine as we start the week with highs building into the middle 50s for the afternoon with a moderate northwest wind between 10-20 mph.

Sunny skies to start the week

TOP HEADLINES:

Paralyzed by a ski accident, Bozeman man returns to the slopes to help others

Drew Asaro's journey to Montana was fueled by a love of skiing and outdoor adventures. Growing up in Boise, Idaho, Asaro was “born and raised at the bottom of a ski hill," cultivating a passion for skiing that drew him to the mountains of southwest Montana.

Bozeman considers right to counsel for renters in eviction cases

Bozeman could become the first city in Montana to create a legal defense system for renters facing eviction.

The gift of a library helped a former Montana mining town thrive for 100 years

Unveiling the Past: Discovering the Stories Behind Virginia City’s Enduring Appeal

"In many ways, the Virginia City that we know and love today, from a tourism perspective, started a hundred years ago," says Jim Jarvis, the author of "Virginia City, Montana: 100 Years of Keeping Time."

FUN STUFF:

Here are some notable historical events that occurred on May 19 throughout the years:

1536 - Anne Boleyn Executed: Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII and the mother of Queen Elizabeth I, was executed by beheading at the Tower of London. Her execution marked a significant moment in English history, particularly in the context of the Tudor dynasty and the English Reformation.

1643 - First Battle of Newbury: A key battle in the English Civil War took place at Newbury, Berkshire. The battle was fought between the Royalists and the Parliamentarians, and although it ended inconclusively, it was significant in the ongoing conflict between the two sides.

1802 - The United States Military Academy at West Point: The U.S. Congress officially established the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. It has since become one of the leading military academies in the world, preparing leaders for the U.S. Army.

1890 - Idaho Becomes a State: Idaho was admitted as the 43rd state of the United States. The state's admission marked the end of a long struggle for statehood, during which it had been a territory since the 1860s.

1935 - First Radio Broadcast from Space: The first significant radio transmission from space was made by a team of scientists at the University of California, Berkeley. This pioneering work laid the foundation for future exploration and communication in space.

1962 - Marilyn Monroe's Birthday Tribute: At a birthday celebration for President John F. Kennedy, actress Marilyn Monroe famously sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" in a sultry performance at Madison Square Garden, which has become an iconic moment in pop culture history.

1991 - Indian Prime Minister Assassinated: Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India, was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu. His assassination marked a significant event in Indian politics and was a result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

2000 - The Last Three-Masted Ship in America: The last traditional three-masted sailing ship in America, the "Californian," is finally retired from active duty.

