Moe Mountains: Women-only backpacking trips return this summer for 50-plus adventurers

BELGRADE — Are you a woman over 50 interested in filling your camera roll with breathtaking scenes from hiking in Montana? Well, I have good news: the all-women hiking group Moe Mountains is back for "moe fun" this summer.

A Journey to the Beartooth Mountains

Last July, a group of adventurous women, including 55-year-old Dawn Walle, set off on a memorable backpacking expedition into the stunning Beartooth Mountains.

"The Beartooths are one of the most beautiful places in Montana. They really are stunning, rugged—it's the backcountry," said Dawn, a mother of two.

A native of Townsend, Dawn has always enjoyed outdoor activities like horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and hiking. But it was only after she retired and moved to Bozeman that she decided to add backpacking to her repertoire.

"I didn’t ever think I would be a backpacking person. That wasn’t on my radar," said Dawn. “But I did it and had a great time doing it.”

A Supportive Community

Dawn quickly signed up for Moe Mountains’ 50-plus trip upon discovering it. She found that being with women in a similar life phase—juggling aging parents, health concerns, and personal aspirations—created a supportive and understanding atmosphere.

"We're all sort of in the same period of our life in terms of our health. We're all at the age where we have aging parents—just a lot of similarities. And to have all the women on the trip be able to understand where you are in life was really, really important," she explained.

Moe Mountains provides a three-month training and learning course for its participants, preparing them for the adventure ahead.

Memorable Moments in the Rain

The trip had its share of unforeseen challenges, including unexpected rain. But for Dawn, this only added to the experience.

"We got up the next morning and had breakfast in the rain. Which sounds miserable, but it was actually one of my favorite parts of the trip because we were all sitting around with rain dripping off of our hats and drinking hot coffee and having the best time of our lives," she reminisced.

According to Dawn, the laughter was contagious throughout the entire weekend.

"There was a really special energy on that trip. And it made me want to be like that when I get 50-plus," she said.

Women Supporting Women

Lauren Hostetler, the founder of Moe Mountains, created this unique all-women backpacking group to empower women to step out of their comfort zones, especially those aged 50 and over. As both an avid backpacker and a nurse, Lauren is passionate about encouraging women to take on outdoor adventures.

"It's kind of like a unique chance for them to maybe do something that they've always wanted to try while they still have a lot of their health left and they still have a lot of time to be able to do this," Lauren shared.

Following the success of last year's trip, Lauren is excited to plan a new 50+ backpacking journey into Yellowstone this summer. Although Dawn won't be able to join, she intends to participate in future outings because, she says, it's important for women, especially those 50-plus, to take time for themselves.

"I think as women we need to do that," Dawn said. "We carry a lot of burdens; we balance a lot of plates and keep our lives, our families' lives, and our jobs all rolling. And this gives you an opportunity to do something that's just for you."

Join the Adventure!

If you're interested in joining the upcoming Yellowstone trip, there are currently 10 slots available, with only four filled so far. For more information on how to sign up for Moe Mountains' backpacking trips, visit their website.

