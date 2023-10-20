Missouri River Drug Task Force working to combat increase in meth, other drugs in Gallatin County

Commander for the Missouri River Drug Task Force, Nate Kamerman, says meth and other drugs are on the rise in Gallatin County.

“The quantity and different types of drugs we’re seeing has increased a lot,” said Kamerman.

In fact, back in late September, a Belgrade Police officer made a traffic stop on a car—a known drug user and distributor in the area, according to Kamerman.

“He had four pounds of meth on him, a bit of cocaine, and a handgun,” said Kamerman.

Kamerman says historically, four pounds is a lot for the area. He says that since mid-summer, the Missouri River Drug Task Force has seized seven pounds of meth, over 2,500 doses of fentanyl, and half a pound of cocaine. And there have been 11 felony arrests from drug charges in Gallatin County.

But Kamerman says they’re doing the best they can to crack down.

"That’s the goal of the Missouri River Drug Task Force is not dealing with user level, but the bigger fish that are bringing it into our community,” said Kamerman. “That’s what we’re focused on.”