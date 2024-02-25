Watch Now
Missing teen suspected in Billings after hitchhiking from Ennis to Bozeman

Posted at 7:59 AM, Feb 25, 2024
The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports 16-year-old Emmisla Barness is missing after hitchhiking from Ennis to Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory says after getting to Bozeman, Emmisla got on a bus to Billings and is believed to have arrived there at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The Advisory continues:

"[Emmisla] has mental health delays and is trying to find her birth parents Monte Reed and Angel Reed in Hardin. Her biological parents do not have custody and have a history of abuse. Emmisla is by herself with no phone, no resources and no vehicle in low temperatures."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (406) 843-5301, or DIAL 9-1-1.

