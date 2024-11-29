Missing man reported in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating David Butzin, 63.

Butzin was last seen in person on Nov. 10, 2024, and was reported missing on Nov. 25.

According to a social media post, it is reportedly common for Butzin to have negligible contact with family or friends for extended periods. He has been known to hike without notifying his family or friends of his whereabouts and enjoys adventuring off-trail.

Butzin's vehicle was located Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the New World Gulch/Bear Canyon area. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue continues to search this area.

If you have any information regarding Butzin's whereabouts, please get in touch with Gallatin County Communications at (406) 582-2100.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and the family of 63-year-old, David Butzin are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Butzin. He was last seen in person on November 10, 2024, and reported missing on November 25, 2024.